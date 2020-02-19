Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Reese Moritz. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 2112 Arendell Street Morehead City , NC 28557 (252)-726-8066 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerome "Jerry" Reese Moritz, of New Bern, died peacefully at his son's house on February 14, 2020, in Winterville, NC at the age of 87 years, 7 months and 5 days.

The Celebration of Life Ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on February 22nd at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Havelock, reception to follow.

He was born on July 9, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1951, enlisting in the US Navy Reserves before graduating. Graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, IL in 1954 as an honor graduate and returned as an instructor 1958-59. The US Navy mobilized him to Los Alamitos, CA from 1960-63 as an aircrewman and instructor in an aviation training unit in response to the Berlin Crisis. In 1964 he started a Civil Service career working for Naval Aviation Engineering Service Unit as an Avionics Technician. He was stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, VA and on to Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station, Havelock, NC in 1971. He retired in 1988 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, WA after a short tour.

In retirement he enjoyed gardening, swimming, automotive Volkswagen repair and working on his property for 32 years.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Katherine Ruth Moritz; children, Lance Moritz of Piti, GU, Dr. Myles Moritz, of Winterville, NC and Nigel Moritz of Woodstock, GA; half-siblings, Helen, Mike, & John Washtock of WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brothers Frank Jr. and Victor Washtock.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to PBS, 10 UNC Drive, PO Box 14900, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709.

His family would like to thank Carolina East Medical Center and Community Home Care Hospice for their dedication.



Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.



