VANCEBORO - Jerome "Gee" Roosevelt Bryan, 66, of Vanceboro, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Peter Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2560 N.C. Highway 43, Vanceboro. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at the Bryan Family Cemetery in Vanceboro.
The family is receiving friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Bryan, 620 Mile Road, Vanceboro.
Arrangements are by Ervin D. Patrick, Funeral Service Licensee, New Bern.
