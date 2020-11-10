Jerry K. Nelson, Sr., 80, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Jerry joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school and was later stationed at Cherry Point. He met and married the love of his life, Beverly, and settled in New Bern. Following 7 years of active duty, he began his civil service career at what is now Fleet Readiness Center East as an aircraft jet mechanic, ultimately retiring with more than 30 years of service as an Aircraft Overhaul and Repair Supervisor. While in civil service, Jerry remained in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves until retiring as a MSgt (E-8).

Jerry loved his family, enjoyed entertaining, cooking, barbequing, and helping others. He could often be found on his property driving his golf cart, tractor or backhoe.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly Rhodes Nelson; three sons, Kineth Nelson (Gwen), Jeff Nelson (Donna), and David Nelson; grandchildren, Stephen Nelson (Jessica), Melissa Pugh (Michael), Jeffrey Nelson, Jr., Kelsey Grummert (Collin), Chase Nelson, and Rachel Nunn (Heath); great grandson, Grayson Nelson; and his beloved dog, "Squeaker."

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at New Life Church, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Coghill officiating. He will then be laid to rest at New Bern Memorial Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to New Life Church, 2911 Old Cherry Point Road, New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



