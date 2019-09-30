GRIFTON – Jerry Lee Cayton, 80, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Farmville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Jerry was a longtime resident of Farmville and retired from Collins & Aikman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Wood Cayton. Jerry is survived by his brothers, William Cayton (Barbara) of Arapahoe and Jesse Cayton (Linda) of Bethel; sisters, Margaret Whaley of Clayroot, Linda Kirkman (Jim) and Brenda Spear (Harold), all of Vanceboro; numerous nieces and nephews; and his stepson, Earl DeCamp of New Bern. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019