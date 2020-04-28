Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lynn Gaskins Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Visitation 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Gaskins Family Cemetery Antioch Road Bridgeton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Jerry was a diesel mechanic and truck driver for many years and worked for J.W. Sanders Trucking, International Paper and Roberts Towing and was known to his C.B. buddies as "Loverboy," he will be missed by many on the road. He loved taking his father, son and other family members to Golden Corral for Sunday lunch. Jerry was tender-hearted, patient, sweet and loved by his family.

His children's favorite memories were riding in the Mack truck with him, getting a kitten for Halloween that they named Pumpkin and listening to AC/DC, Queen and Meatloaf on the radio with him.

Jerry was survived by two sons, Jerry Lynn Gaskins Jr. "JJ" and Ethan Wayne Gaskins " Ewayne", both of New Bern; one step-daughter, Brittany Amanda Hill "Minkle" of Wilmington; his twin brother Terry Gaskins of New Bern, brother Adrian Gaskins of Goldsboro, sister Beverly Gaskins, of New Bern; one niece, Katherine Gaskins of New Bern; and three grandchildren, Skyla and Mylee Gaskins of Greenville and Talan Henderson of Wilmington.

He was preceded in death by his parents William O. Gaskins, Jr., "Billy" and Delores Dees Gaskins; one brother, William Gaskins III; and one nephew, William Gaskins IV.

Graveside service will be Thursday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at the Gaskins Family Cemetery on Antioch Road in Bridgeton. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made by visiting

