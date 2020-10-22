1/
Jesse Frederick Hill
Jesse Frederick Hill, 80, of Alliance passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Angelene Hill; son, Charles Steven Hill of Alliance and sister, Janice Fruchey of Bridgeton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance, NC.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
