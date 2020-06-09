Jesse Lee Simpkins
Jesse Lee Simpkins III, 21 of Maysville, died June 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at White Oak Community Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will follow the service at the White Oak Community Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
