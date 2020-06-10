Jesse Lee ""Trey"" Simpkins III, 21, of Maysville, departed this life on June 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Lee Simpkins, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Debbie Simpkins of the home; sisters, Crystina Brown (David) of Maysville and Amanda Simpkins of New Bern; fiancé, Amber Bermel of Swansboro; maternal grandparents, John and Shirley Edwards of Maysville; paternal grandparents, Jesse Lee Simpkins, Sr. (Freda) of Mardela Springs, MD; and Brenda Paulette Holt of New Bern; uncles, Mickey Simpkins (Theresa) of Rocky Mount, Dallas Simpkins (Angela) of Salisbury, MD, and Travis Holt of New Bern; aunts, Brenda Webb (Lester) of Rocky Mount and Sandy Quinonez (Roberto) of New Bern; nieces and nephews, Madison Brown, Kyle Brown, Jordan Brown, Madaline Brown and Camron Huffstetler; cousins, Kenny Holt (Amy) Paula Allison (Chad) Maria Shepherd (Jared) Robert Quinonez of New Bern, and Thomas Webb of Rocky Mount.

A Celebration of Trey's Life will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at White Oak Community Church in Maysville with Pastor Bobby Williams officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the White Oak Community Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations in Maysville.

