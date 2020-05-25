Jesse Mercer Sr., 74, of Trenton, passed away at CarolinaEast Medical Center, on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Jesse is preceded in death by his son, David Mercer.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane, son, Jesse Mercer Jr. and wife Amanda of Pollocksville, daughter Nancy Mercer Smith and husband Preston of Trenton, brother, Billy Mercer and wife Ann of Trenton, sisters, Nola Pate and husband Roger of Mt. Olive, Donna McKinney and husband Ronnie of Trenton, grandchildren Jessica, Jared, Scott, Jacob "Joshua," Morgan, Sarah, David, Kevin, and four great grandchildren.

Jesse retired from the NC Department of Transportation after 37 years of service.

Funeral services will be held 12:00pm, Wednesday, May, 27, 2020, at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Heath family Cemetery in Trenton.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



