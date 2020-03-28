Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse R. Boyd. View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Obituary



A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery officiated by Dr. Robert Cayton and Rev. Jacob Kines. Jeffrey Boyd, Rob Downs, Wayne Leggett, Bill Mac Alligood, Neil Woolard and Scottie Whitford will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the home of his son, Doug Boyd located at 104 Dudley Place, Washington.

Mr. Boyd was born February 9, 1924, son of the late Jesse Albert Boyd and Bernice Caton Boyd. He was a graduate of Alliance High School and a 1950 graduate of East Carolina University with a degree in business and finance. Mr. Boyd served his country in the US Army during

Mr. Boyd is survived by his son: Douglas Boyd and wife Mary of Washington; grandsons: Rob Downs and wife Cali, of Pittsboro and Jeffrey Boyd and wife Brittany of Raleigh; great grandchildren: Brandon and Brylee Downs of Pittsboro; his sister: Sandra Boyd Hardison and his brothers: Chester Garland Boyd and wife Barbara and Albert Brown Boyd and wife Joy. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his son: Gary Wayne Boyd and his sisters: Pauline Boyd Hines and Audrey Boyd Humphrey.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 307 E. 3rd Street, Washington, NC 27889 or the Marion L. Shepard Cancer Center, 1209 Brown Street, Washington, NC 27889.

On-line condolences may be offered to the family by visiting

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Boyd family.



Mr. Jesse Reginald Boyd, age 96, a resident of Washington, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery officiated by Dr. Robert Cayton and Rev. Jacob Kines. Jeffrey Boyd, Rob Downs, Wayne Leggett, Bill Mac Alligood, Neil Woolard and Scottie Whitford will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the home of his son, Doug Boyd located at 104 Dudley Place, Washington.Mr. Boyd was born February 9, 1924, son of the late Jesse Albert Boyd and Bernice Caton Boyd. He was a graduate of Alliance High School and a 1950 graduate of East Carolina University with a degree in business and finance. Mr. Boyd served his country in the US Army during World War 2 in the Pacific, Battle of Okinawa. On May 14, 1949, he married the former Wilma Goodwin who preceded him in death on September 23, 2016. Mr. Boyd retired from Royster/Pamlico Chemical Company and in 1980 was President of the North Carolina Seedmen's Association. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and from 1949 to the present, he was a Mason. Mr. Boyd was a member of the First Christian Church since 1952 and held many offices. He enjoyed fishing, farming, timber and wildlife management and sports.Mr. Boyd is survived by his son: Douglas Boyd and wife Mary of Washington; grandsons: Rob Downs and wife Cali, of Pittsboro and Jeffrey Boyd and wife Brittany of Raleigh; great grandchildren: Brandon and Brylee Downs of Pittsboro; his sister: Sandra Boyd Hardison and his brothers: Chester Garland Boyd and wife Barbara and Albert Brown Boyd and wife Joy. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his son: Gary Wayne Boyd and his sisters: Pauline Boyd Hines and Audrey Boyd Humphrey.Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 307 E. 3rd Street, Washington, NC 27889 or the Marion L. Shepard Cancer Center, 1209 Brown Street, Washington, NC 27889.On-line condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Boyd family. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close