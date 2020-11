Or Copy this URL to Share

Jewell Hester Green, 89, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City.



