Jewell Tyron Gaskins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jewell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jewell Tyron Gaskins, 68, of Oriental died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport.
Viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Odd Fellow Cemetery, Silverbrook Road, Oriental, followed by the interment.
He is survived by his brothers, Eugene Gaskins Sr., New Bern and Ralph Gaskins, Midway Park, Ga.; three sisters, Blondie Clayton, Cocoa, Fla., Diane Capers and Pamela O' Pharrow, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.; step-mother, Marthinia G. Fulcher, Oriental.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved