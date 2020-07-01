Jewell Tyron Gaskins, 68, of Oriental died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport.

Viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Odd Fellow Cemetery, Silverbrook Road, Oriental, followed by the interment.

He is survived by his brothers, Eugene Gaskins Sr., New Bern and Ralph Gaskins, Midway Park, Ga.; three sisters, Blondie Clayton, Cocoa, Fla., Diane Capers and Pamela O' Pharrow, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.; step-mother, Marthinia G. Fulcher, Oriental.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.



