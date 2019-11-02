Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Banks Hicks. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Visitation 11:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church Burial Following Services Greenleaf Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jimmie Banks Hicks, Sr, 79, passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at his home after a brief illness. Jimmie was the son of Annie Marie Harris Hicks and Banks Young Hicks, Jr., who predeceased him. He was a longtime salesman/owner-operator of Anne Marie's and was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Everyone who knew Jimmie, knew of his pranks and jokes; they may also know of his generous heart and compassion. He was actively involved in Masonry, as a member of St. John's Lodge #3 and the Sudan Shriners (Past Captain - Patrol) for over 50 years; Royal Order of Jesters #1415 (Past Director), Scottish Rite, York Rite, Eastern Star, and was a member of The Board of Trustees of the Sudan Temple Widow Fund. He was also a faithful member of the Pollock~Best Funeral Home staff for over 60 years. He touched many lives during his heartfelt service to others.

Funeral services for Jimmie will be 12:00 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Huffman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-12:00, prior to the services. Burial, with Masonic Rites, will follow at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Jimmie is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 60+ years, Glenda Games Hicks, of Trent Woods; his son, Jimmie B. "Jim" Hicks, Jr., of London, U.K.; daughter, Denise H. Hardeman, and husband Mark, of New Bern; and his brother, Jerry Hicks, of North Fort Myers, FL. He also leaves behind his dear grandchildren, Matt Hardeman, and wife Samantha; Ross Hardeman, and fiancee Meridith Medlin; Jacob Hicks, and Bailey Hicks; also, his dear friend and caregiver, Veronica McKeel; and his Brothers in Masonry and Nobles in Shrinedom.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is honored to serve the Hicks Family

