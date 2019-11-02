Mr. Jimmie Banks Hicks, Sr, 79, passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at his home after a brief illness. Jimmie was the son of Annie Marie Harris Hicks and Banks Young Hicks, Jr., who predeceased him. He was a longtime salesman/owner-operator of Anne Marie's and was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Everyone who knew Jimmie, knew of his pranks and jokes; they may also know of his generous heart and compassion. He was actively involved in Masonry, as a member of St. John's Lodge #3 and the Sudan Shriners (Past Captain - Patrol) for over 50 years; Royal Order of Jesters #1415 (Past Director), Scottish Rite, York Rite, Eastern Star, and was a member of The Board of Trustees of the Sudan Temple Widow Fund. He was also a faithful member of the Pollock~Best Funeral Home staff for over 60 years. He touched many lives during his heartfelt service to others.
Funeral services for Jimmie will be 12:00 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Huffman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-12:00, prior to the services. Burial, with Masonic Rites, will follow at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park. Those wishing to offer words of hope and comfort may visit www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Jimmie's name, may be made to Sudan Transportation Fund, PO Box 12829 New Bern, NC 28561, www.sudanshriners.com, or Trinity UMC PO Box 12867 New Bern, NC 28561.
Jimmie is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 60+ years, Glenda Games Hicks, of Trent Woods; his son, Jimmie B. "Jim" Hicks, Jr., of London, U.K.; daughter, Denise H. Hardeman, and husband Mark, of New Bern; and his brother, Jerry Hicks, of North Fort Myers, FL. He also leaves behind his dear grandchildren, Matt Hardeman, and wife Samantha; Ross Hardeman, and fiancee Meridith Medlin; Jacob Hicks, and Bailey Hicks; also, his dear friend and caregiver, Veronica McKeel; and his Brothers in Masonry and Nobles in Shrinedom.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is honored to serve the Hicks Family
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019