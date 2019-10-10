Jimmie Edward Latham

Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Obituary
Send Flowers

GRANTSBORO - Jimmie Edward Latham, 80, of 832 Keystown Road, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Friends and family may express condolences at the residence.
His service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at New Bern Eastern M.B. Association Headquarters, 885 Hwy. 306 N, Grantsboro. The interment will follow at the Keystown Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Inez Johnson Latham, of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.