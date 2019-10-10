GRANTSBORO - Jimmie Edward Latham, 80, of 832 Keystown Road, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Friends and family may express condolences at the residence.
His service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at New Bern Eastern M.B. Association Headquarters, 885 Hwy. 306 N, Grantsboro. The interment will follow at the Keystown Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Inez Johnson Latham, of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
