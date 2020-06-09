Jimmie Lee Hill Sr.
Jimmie Lee Hill Sr., 73 of Trenton died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Brook Stone Living Center, Pollocksville.
Viewing hours are Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Flanner-White Cemetery Oak Grove Rd., Pollocksville, followed by the interment.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
