Reverend Jimmy Boyd, 78, of 1105 Longview Drive, New Bern died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
His funeral service is 11:00 AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Davenport Temple Church Of God In Christ, 2575 W Fifth St., Washington, NC. The interment will follow at Black Bottom Cemetery, Belhaven.
He is survived by his wife, Stella M. Boyd of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019