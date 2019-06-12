Jimmy Boyd

Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Davenport Temple Church Of God In Christ
2575 W Fifth St.
Washington, NC
View Map
Obituary
Reverend Jimmy Boyd, 78, of 1105 Longview Drive, New Bern died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
His funeral service is 11:00 AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Davenport Temple Church Of God In Christ, 2575 W Fifth St., Washington, NC. The interment will follow at Black Bottom Cemetery, Belhaven.
He is survived by his wife, Stella M. Boyd of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
