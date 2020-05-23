GRANTSBORO – Jimmy F. Daniels, 73 died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He was born January 24, 1947 in Bayboro, son of the late Garley, Sr. and Ruth Willis Daniels.
He was a machinist at Cherry Point and a member of Amity Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Daniels and a son, Chuck Daniels.
Surviving is his wife of nearly 26 years, Evon J. Daniels; two sons, Todd Nelson (Holly) and Craig Nelson (Stacy); one daughter, Kim Ireland (Wesley); three brothers, Garley Daniels, Jr. (Barbara), Louis Daniels (Zelda) and Harvey Daniels (Janice); one sister, Betty Wetherington (Roy); and seven grandchildren, Landon Nelson, Garrett Nelson, Savannah Nelson, Kayley Ireland, Stew Armstrong, Melody Armstrong and Savannah Daniels.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Amity Church Cemetery with Robert Joyner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered to be made to Amity Church, c/o Irene Bailey, 1831 Goose Creek Road, Grantsboro, NC 28529.
Published in Sun Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020