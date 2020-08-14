1/
Jimmy Wayne Dixon
Jimmy Wayne Dixon, 57, of New Bern, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
He attended Saint's Delight OFWB Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Dixon.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth L. Dixon; wife, Ada Dixon; sons, Josh and Chase Dixon; daughters, Cassie, Jada and Adalyn Dixon; brothers, Jerry and Larry Dixon; sister, Christy Strickland; father- and mother-in-law, Dal and Ada Rice; and four grandchildren, Samuel and Sarah Dixon, Ava Coven and Leilani Randall.
His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Cayton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and relatives, following social distancing guidelines, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial contributions be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
