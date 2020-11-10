VANCEBORO - Jimmy V. Wilson, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, at the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, in Greenville, NC.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens.
Jimmy was born October 10, 1941, the son of Ardell Dale Wilson and Charlie Marvin Wilson on the Gray Road in Vanceboro, NC. He attended Vanceboro Farm Life School from first grade to twelfth grade, making many life-long friends, and graduating with the Class of 1960. He enjoyed school, particularly the social aspect, and he was known for his friendliness and sense of humor.
After graduation, he worked at the Apprentice School at the Newport News Shipyard for a time before attending Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC, where he majored in Bible and History. He made many friends while he was at Bob Jones – some of those friendships lasting almost 60 years. He taught in Christian schools in Milton, FL, Ramseur and Morganton, NC, Mobile, AL and Oneco, FL, primarily teaching United States History and Civics. He had many fond memories of the students he taught throughout the years.
He married Brenda Kay Edmunds on August 2, 1974 in Oneco, FL. Their son, Jonathan Brett Wilson, was born on May 25, 1976. Jimmy and Brenda traveled extensively throughout the Southeast, particularly enjoying the mountains of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway was their favorite destination – there were not many years that they did not travel at least some part of the Parkway.
Jimmy was an avid NC State basketball fan, Alabama football fan and New York Yankees fan; he enjoyed watching sports and keeping up with the standings and rivalries, particularly NC State vs North Carolina and the Yankees vs the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with his friends and family.
Above all else, Jimmy loved the Lord Jesus Christ. The Lord saved him in September 1963. He served the Lord throughout his life – he taught Sunday School classes and Bible studies, spoke occasionally, and served as an elder in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church. His chief desire was to live a life that was a testimony of God's grace.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George Wilson, and his son Brett Wilson. He is survived by Brenda, his wife of 46 years, a number of cousins, and many friends and former students across the country.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, PO Box 690, Taylors, SC 29687 or to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Online condolences at wilkersonfuneralhome.com.