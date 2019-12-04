AYDEN - Jo Anne E. Hughes, 88, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 after an extended illness.
The family will celebrate Jo Anne's life privately at a later date.
Ms. Hughes grew up in Durham, NC. She was an English major at Duke University, a Blue Devil Basketball fan, and a lifelong avid reader. She lived and worked in New Bern, then Raleigh. Ultimately she returned to Durham where she was active in the local Unity Church and her favorite job was being granny to her three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Beverly Jane Hamilton; and a son-in-law, T. Stewart Bray.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan Bray of Greenville, NC, and Sandra Benton of Durham; grandchildren, Richard Benton and wife, Michelle Lore, of Champaign, Ill, Beverly Christian and husband, Tyler, and Martha Cutler and husband, Brian, all of Durham;
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Jackie Mburu of Raleigh, the staff of Ayden Court, Ayden, NC as well as the staffs of Community Hospice and Continuum Hospice for their love, care, and support.
Memorials may be made to the at or a .
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019