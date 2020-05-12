Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Carol Haddock. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 View Map Graveside service Following Services Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

VANCEBORO - Joan Carol Haddock, 76, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020.

Viewing will be held on Thursday from 11AM until 1PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro with a graveside funeral service immediately following at Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at her home.

Joan, daughter of the late Thomas and Janie Lewis, was born February 21, 1944 and was a life-time resident of Vanceboro. She spent many years running the family farm and retired from Craven County Schools after serving as a bus driver and cafeteria employee for over 25 years. She was a proud mother of three children but adopted the title of "Mama Joan" to many throughout the years at school and as an active member of the Band Boosters. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and spent many years singing in the choir. Joan never met a stranger and would enjoy a conversation with anyone she encountered. One of her favorite places to be was working in her yard planting and tending to her flowers.

In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Haddock, and two sisters, Odell Gaskins and Shelby Jean Wilder.

Joan is survived by three children, Bobby Haddock and wife, Carol, of Vanceboro, Patricia Haddock of Raleigh, and Deanna Hudson and husband, Mike, of Wilmington; two granddaughters, Kayla Haddock Triplett and Caroline Brooke Hudson, and recently welcomed her first great grandchild, Addison Grace Triplett. She also leaves behind her two precious dogs, Selena and Marissa, which you could find either in her lap or following her around non-stop.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.

VANCEBORO - Joan Carol Haddock, 76, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020.Viewing will be held on Thursday from 11AM until 1PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro with a graveside funeral service immediately following at Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at her home.Joan, daughter of the late Thomas and Janie Lewis, was born February 21, 1944 and was a life-time resident of Vanceboro. She spent many years running the family farm and retired from Craven County Schools after serving as a bus driver and cafeteria employee for over 25 years. She was a proud mother of three children but adopted the title of "Mama Joan" to many throughout the years at school and as an active member of the Band Boosters. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and spent many years singing in the choir. Joan never met a stranger and would enjoy a conversation with anyone she encountered. One of her favorite places to be was working in her yard planting and tending to her flowers.In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Haddock, and two sisters, Odell Gaskins and Shelby Jean Wilder.Joan is survived by three children, Bobby Haddock and wife, Carol, of Vanceboro, Patricia Haddock of Raleigh, and Deanna Hudson and husband, Mike, of Wilmington; two granddaughters, Kayla Haddock Triplett and Caroline Brooke Hudson, and recently welcomed her first great grandchild, Addison Grace Triplett. She also leaves behind her two precious dogs, Selena and Marissa, which you could find either in her lap or following her around non-stop.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.

