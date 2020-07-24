1/
Joan Ford
Joan Slade Ford, 77, of Pamlico, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.
She is a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Never meeting a stranger, she always had a smile and warm heart for everyone. She is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Ford; parents, Mahugh and Pearl Slade; sister, Joyce Ann Slade Cummings; brother, Hugh Donald Slade; and granddaughter, Amanda Elizabeth.
She is survived by her three daughters, Penny May Ford, Elizabeth Ford (James) Cuthrell and Pearl Ford (Steven) Smith; four grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Bryan Cuthrell, Grace Smith and Mattie Cuthrell; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Able Cuthrell.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28th at Bethel FWB Church with the Rev. Jesse Caton and Rev. Betty Jo Rodgers officiating. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Bethel FWB Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Debbie Whorton, 43 Old Lupton Rd., Merritt, NC 28556.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home and Cremations, Alliance, NC.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Bethel FWB Church
JUL
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
Bethel FWB Church
JUL
28
Interment
the church cemetery
