Joan Morton Arnold, 83, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Arnold and her granddaughter, Sara Taylor Webber.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Betty Taylor and husband, Thomas, of Cove City, NC and Candy Morris and husband, Gary, of Angier, NC; three sisters, Linda Hill, Susie Baldree, and Molly Tripp, all of New Bern, NC; seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18th at the Lakeside Chapel of Greenleaf Memorial Park, officiated by Mr. Jerry Andrews.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





