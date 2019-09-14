JoAnn Irene Webb

HILTON HEAD - Mrs. JoAnn Irene Webb, wife of Sidney "Jack" Webb, passed away at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Jack and her daughter, Charlene, were with her until the very end.

Jo Ann was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 18, 1933 and was the daughter of the late William Augustus Sesher and Graycee Baxendell Sesher. During the Korean War, she served as a radar technician with the United States Air Force. She was extremely proud of her military service, and was active in the American Legion Post 539 in New Bern, where she was the original chaplain. JoAnn and her family lived in many places throughout the United States over the years. While in Newbury Port, Massachusetts, she and her husband owned and operated a catering business known as "Caterer's Kitchen" and a Deli called "The Baker's Deli". They lived for many years in New Bern where they made many friends, and eventually settled in Hilton Head. JoAnn was a devout catholic, and was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern, and was a choir member at St. Francis By The Sea in Hilton Head. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved music and playing cards with her friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: William Webb, Bruce Webb, Charlene Ann Woodall (Jim), and Cynthia Susan Benefield (George). She has one sister, Audrey Gruber, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the family life center of the church. Committal services will be held at a later date at the columbarium at St. Francis By The Sea Catholic Church in Hilton Head. Parker-Rhoden Funeral home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.



