Joanne Christian, 78, of River Bend passed away on October 23, 2019 at Carolina East Medical Center. Joanne lived a full life as a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
Born the daughter of Stephen Kish and Helen Suto, she leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Brad Christian, their two sons and wives, Wayne and Jean Christian and Brian and Kim Christian; brother, Stephen Kish; granddaughters, Nicole and Lauren; niece, Jenifer.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Cotten Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Online Condolences may be made to the Christian family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
