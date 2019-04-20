Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne Huff Bane. View Sign



JoAnn is survived by her children: Anne E. Bane (Dr. Michael B. Rogers) son, Archer T. Bane, III (Dr. Susan M. Bane); grandchildren: Hannah E. Schirmer, Eiden Bingham, Archer T. Bane, IV (Virginia D. Bane) Riley M. Bane, and Maxwell J. Bane, as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces (from NC to Montana and points further West.)

JoAnn is also survived by her beloved maternal aunt, Mary Elizabeth (Lib) M. Green and her family.

Born and raised in New Bern, NC, JoAnn graduated from New Bern High School and left the flatlands for the mountains to attend school at Mars Hill College. After a year, JoAnn achieved her dream of going to Nursing School at NC Baptist Hospital and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1959. While at school in Winston-Salem she met a young policeman who became her beloved Big Art. JoAnn and Archer were married on November1, 1959 and started their life together in Chapel Hill, NC.

JoAnn's practice included many aspects of Nursing: Operating Room, Public Health, Psychiatric, and Public School Health Nursing. JoAnn proudly served as a Registered Nurse for the State of North Carolina and when she finally retired it was with more than forty years to her credit.

Once JoAnn and Big Art retired to their beloved Emerald Isle in 1999, JoAnn was active at Emerald Isle Baptist Church in many of the ministries they provide. She especially loved the Chrismon and Prayer Shawl ministries and provided great amounts of time, energy, and materials to them. JoAnn was also very fond of the fellowship she had with her church family and friends in the community. She will be missed by all of us.

The Reverend Freddie Braswell will conduct a Celebration of Life for JoAnn at Emerald Isle Baptist Church on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00pm. Our Family welcomes you to celebrate with us.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Emerald Isle Baptist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 5000, Emerald Isle, NC 28594 or to the .

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.



EMERALD ISLE - JoAnn Huff Bane passed away way before anyone was ready after a short illness on April 12, 2019. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Art Bane; father, Ernest H.L. Huff; and her mother, Josephine M. Huff.JoAnn is survived by her children: Anne E. Bane (Dr. Michael B. Rogers) son, Archer T. Bane, III (Dr. Susan M. Bane); grandchildren: Hannah E. Schirmer, Eiden Bingham, Archer T. Bane, IV (Virginia D. Bane) Riley M. Bane, and Maxwell J. Bane, as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces (from NC to Montana and points further West.)JoAnn is also survived by her beloved maternal aunt, Mary Elizabeth (Lib) M. Green and her family.Born and raised in New Bern, NC, JoAnn graduated from New Bern High School and left the flatlands for the mountains to attend school at Mars Hill College. After a year, JoAnn achieved her dream of going to Nursing School at NC Baptist Hospital and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1959. While at school in Winston-Salem she met a young policeman who became her beloved Big Art. JoAnn and Archer were married on November1, 1959 and started their life together in Chapel Hill, NC.JoAnn's practice included many aspects of Nursing: Operating Room, Public Health, Psychiatric, and Public School Health Nursing. JoAnn proudly served as a Registered Nurse for the State of North Carolina and when she finally retired it was with more than forty years to her credit.Once JoAnn and Big Art retired to their beloved Emerald Isle in 1999, JoAnn was active at Emerald Isle Baptist Church in many of the ministries they provide. She especially loved the Chrismon and Prayer Shawl ministries and provided great amounts of time, energy, and materials to them. JoAnn was also very fond of the fellowship she had with her church family and friends in the community. She will be missed by all of us.The Reverend Freddie Braswell will conduct a Celebration of Life for JoAnn at Emerald Isle Baptist Church on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00pm. Our Family welcomes you to celebrate with us.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Emerald Isle Baptist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 5000, Emerald Isle, NC 28594 or to the .Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations