Joe Burney, 92, of 286 Brimmage Road, Trenton, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Haughton Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
