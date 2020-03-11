NEW BERN - Joe "Bud" Louis Clark, 79, of 382 N.C. Hwy. 55 West, Pleasant Hill Community, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 1015 Church St., New Bern. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Josie Hicks Clark of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020