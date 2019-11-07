Joe Stanley Kinsey

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Obituary
MAYSVILLE - Joe Stanley Kinsey, 83, of 602 Mattocks Ave., died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at St. Matilda Free Will Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in the Haiti Cemetery.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will receive guest at 365 Huffmantown Road, Richlands
Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
