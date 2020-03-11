Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Thomas Bolling. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 (252)-746-3510 Send Flowers Obituary



Funeral Service will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. The family will receive guests immediately following the Interment Service.

Joel was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 8, 1942 to James and June Walters Bolling. He was raised in Miami, FL. He enlisted in the USMC and proudly served for 31 years. He retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant from MCAS Cherry Point in 1991. Throughout his service, these are some of the honors/medals he's earned: Meritorious Service Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two gold stars, Combat Action Ribbon for service in Vietnam, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation-Desert Storm Task Force, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal with one silver and four bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Marine Corps Recruiting /Drill Instructor Ribbons, several Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Citations/Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Rifle & Pistol Sharpshooter Badges, along with numerous others. Mr. Bolling also served as a Correctional Officer for the Lenoir County Sherriff's Office in Kinston, NC.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jeanette Moody Bolling and his son, Michael Scott Bolling. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Bolling Babineau and husband, Andre; one granddaughter, Morgan Kelly Roach; his brother, James Edward Bolling and wife, Kathleen; beloved cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Online condolences at



ORLANDO, Fla. - Joel Thomas Bolling, 77, passed away on March 2, 2020 at the Orlando VA Center, in Orlando, FL.Funeral Service will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. The family will receive guests immediately following the Interment Service.Joel was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 8, 1942 to James and June Walters Bolling. He was raised in Miami, FL. He enlisted in the USMC and proudly served for 31 years. He retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant from MCAS Cherry Point in 1991. Throughout his service, these are some of the honors/medals he's earned: Meritorious Service Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two gold stars, Combat Action Ribbon for service in Vietnam, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation-Desert Storm Task Force, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal with one silver and four bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Marine Corps Recruiting /Drill Instructor Ribbons, several Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Citations/Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Rifle & Pistol Sharpshooter Badges, along with numerous others. Mr. Bolling also served as a Correctional Officer for the Lenoir County Sherriff's Office in Kinston, NC.Joel was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jeanette Moody Bolling and his son, Michael Scott Bolling. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Bolling Babineau and husband, Andre; one granddaughter, Morgan Kelly Roach; his brother, James Edward Bolling and wife, Kathleen; beloved cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.