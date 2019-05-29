Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home 137 Ervintown Road Richlands , NC 28574 (910)-324-5045 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jones Funeral Home 137 Ervintown Road Richlands , NC 28574 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuckahoe Christian Church Interment Following Services Westview Cemetery Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TRENTON – Joel Wayne Metts, 91, died at his home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mr. Metts was in the Army serving during WWII and was preceded in death by his parents, Emery Metts and Hannah Heath Metts; wife, Sallie Wiggins Metts, (mother of children), wife, Grace Farrior Metts and his grandson, Emory Wayne Metts. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Tuckahoe Christian Church, Comfort with the Rev. Roger Noble officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Kinston, with military honors. Surviving are one daughter, Lisa Metts Davis and her husband, Dennis Ray of Pink Hill; three sons, Andrew W. Metts and his wife, Janet of New Bern, Joel Keith Metts and his wife, Geneva of Trenton and Walter Dennis Metts and his wife, "Teenie" of Pink Hill; grandchildren, Kasey Metts Mills and husband, Jacob, Joshua Keith Metts, Gena Metts Torrence and husband, Ricky, Gregory John Metts, Joel Nathan Metts and wife, Kelsey, Denise Metts Powell and husband, Mark, Heather Metts Pitts and husband, Benjamin, and Alyssa Rae Davis. Great-grandchildren, Emma and Ava Mills, Alexis, Brady and Caden Metts, Cooper and Carter Torrence, Brookelynn Metts, Matthew and Mason Powell and Briley Pitts. Special nephews, Donald (Duck) Metts and wife, Shirley, Danny Marshburn, Jr, Billy Marshburn and wife, Lindsey. Special family members, Audrey Wiggins Register and husband, David and Stephanie Eldred Metts. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to; Tuckahoe Christian Church, in care of, the Rev. Roger Noble, 3146, Tilghman Road, Dover NC 28526.





Published in Sun Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019

