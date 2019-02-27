Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johann Burkamp. View Sign

Sergeant Major Johann "Hans" Burkamp, (Retired) USMC, 76, of Havelock, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children.

SgtMaj Burkamp was born on July 7, 1942 in Pittsburg, PA to Erich and Nancy Burkamp. In 1964, he enlisted in the armed forces and was assigned to the Marine Corps recruit training depot, in Paris Island, SC. Shortly after graduating from special training, he defended our country in two tours in Vietnam where he was wounded and awarded a Purple Heart. SgtMaj Burkamp rose quickly through the ranks, and took assignments all over the globe including Spain and Japan. By special invitation, he attended the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy in November 1981. Shortly thereafter he was remarkably promoted to the highest enlisted position, Sergeant Major, in less than 19 years, in 1983. SgtMaj Burkamp took his final duty assignment to the VMAQ-2 squadron, Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, NC and retired after 24 years of service to his corps and country in 1988. Along with his Purple Heart, he was decorated with the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 7 Stars, Meritorious Unit Commendation with 1 Star, Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, and Good Conduct Medal with 8 Stars.

SgtMaj Burkamp, always faithful and loyal to his country, was also a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. A man of many talents, he was musically inclined and loved to entertain people, play guitar, sing country western songs (reminiscent of his childhood radio show days), and was a self-made master carpenter by hobby.

He is survived by his beautiful bride of 36 years, Regina Czosnyka Burkamp; three children, Kerry A. Robeson (Patrick), David A. Burkamp (Stephanie), and Ashley M. Burkamp; four sisters, Winifred Perry, Lavina Hartman, Elsie Schwerin, and Tina Farrow; and seven grandchildren, Samantha, Kaelynn, Hunter, Lucy, Stella, Caroline, and Fallon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Erich F. Burkamp and Walter Burkamp.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home, 2201 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens with military honors presented by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



