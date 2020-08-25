1/1
Johanna Payens "Henny" Van Loghem
Johanna Payens Van Loghem, known as "Henny" by her family and friends, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 100.
Henny was a native of the Netherlands who emigrated to the US with her loving husband Louis and their young daughter, settling in Long Island. She and Louis retired in New Bern, where they lived for many years and their hobbies included playing bridge and socializing with the community. People who knew Henny well describe her as independent, caring, and energetic, with a great sense of humor.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Johanna Rezvanipour and her husband Kevin; two grandsons, Ryan and Ramon; sister, Flora Suyderhoud; and three nephews, John Degener, Johann and Warren Suyderhoud.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to The Coastal Womens Shelter at PO Box 13081, New Bern, NC 28562, or coastalwomensshelter.org.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
