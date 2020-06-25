John A. "Tony" Lanaro, 73, son of the late John and Eunice Lanaro, died Tuesday June 23, 2020.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in
Vanceboro.
Tony was a native of Baltimore, Maryland and served in the United States Army, 82 nd Airborne during the Vietnam War. Tony was employed as a truck driver for more than 40 years and had been a resident of the Vanceboro community for 30 years. Tony had a love of riding his motorcycle.
He is preceded in death by his step-father, Paul Pugh.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Turner Lanaro; daughters, Tami Lanaro and Robert Rose, of Grifton, Teresa Taylor and husband, Nicholas, of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Christian Wickline, Helen Taylor, and Keegan Taylor.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.