John A. Lanaro
John A. "Tony" Lanaro, 73, son of the late John and Eunice Lanaro, died Tuesday June 23, 2020.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in
Vanceboro.
Tony was a native of Baltimore, Maryland and served in the United States Army, 82 nd Airborne during the Vietnam War. Tony was employed as a truck driver for more than 40 years and had been a resident of the Vanceboro community for 30 years. Tony had a love of riding his motorcycle.
He is preceded in death by his step-father, Paul Pugh.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Turner Lanaro; daughters, Tami Lanaro and Robert Rose, of Grifton, Teresa Taylor and husband, Nicholas, of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Christian Wickline, Helen Taylor, and Keegan Taylor.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC 28586
(252) 244-0770
