NEW BERN - Mr. John A. Scurlock, 88, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. A lifetime resident of Craven County, John was a faithful member of Riverdale United Methodist Church and a US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Cherry Point and enjoyed being on the water. He loved woodworking and especially carving. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Ann in 1997. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date at Riverdale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rusty Willis officiating. The family will have a reception following the services. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. John is survived by his wife, Clara Scurlock, of New Bern; his three sons, John M. Scurlock, and wife Kathy, of Pollocksville, Timothy L. Scurlock, of Kinston, and Thomas A. Scurlock, of Harrisburg, PA. He also leaves behind his sister, Corrine S. McCain, of New Bern; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Scurlock Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020