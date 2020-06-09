NEW BERN - Mr. John A. Scurlock, 88, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. A lifetime resident of Craven County, John was a faithful member of Riverdale United Methodist Church and a US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Cherry Point and enjoyed being on the water. He loved woodworking and especially carving. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Ann in 1997.
A celebration of John's life will be 3:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Riverdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 PM, prior to the service services. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
John is survived by his wife, Clara Scurlock, of New Bern; his three sons, John M. Scurlock, and wife Kathy, of Pollocksville; Timothy L. Scurlock, of Kinston; and Thomas A. Scurlock, of Harrisburg, PA. He also leaves behind his sister, Corrine S. McCain, of New Bern; four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Scurlock Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.