John A. Scurlock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Mr. John A. Scurlock, 88, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. A lifetime resident of Craven County, John was a faithful member of Riverdale United Methodist Church and a US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Cherry Point and enjoyed being on the water. He loved woodworking and especially carving. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Ann in 1997.
A celebration of John's life will be 3:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Riverdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 PM, prior to the service services. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
John is survived by his wife, Clara Scurlock, of New Bern; his three sons, John M. Scurlock, and wife Kathy, of Pollocksville; Timothy L. Scurlock, of Kinston; and Thomas A. Scurlock, of Harrisburg, PA. He also leaves behind his sister, Corrine S. McCain, of New Bern; four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Scurlock Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 PM
Riverdale UMC
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Service
03:00 PM
Riverdale UMC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved