John Artis Jenkins Sr., 87, of 3885 River Rd., Vanceboro, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at VA Medical Center, Durham.
Friends may express condolences at the residence. A family visitation is 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary and Mr. Jenkins will lie in state until 4:00 PM.
His funeral service is 3:00 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive, with Pastor James D. Corbett of Greenville Community Christian Church, officiating. The interment will follow at the John & Julia D. Jenkins Cemetery, Vanceboro.
He is survived by his wife, Julia Dillahunt Jenkins of the home; one son, John Artis Jenkins, Jr., Seattle, Washington; two daughters, Cuba Jenkins Combs, Ft. Washington, MD, Julia Jenkins Jones, Grimesland, NC; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren.
