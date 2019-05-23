Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Clifford Ayers Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

John Clifford Ayers Jr., MD, passed peacefully at home to be with his Savior on May 22, 2019.

Born December 7, 1929, to John Clifford Ayers, Sr., and Fleetwood Causey Ayers, Dr. Ayers was raised on a farm in the Mount Olive community of Horry County, South Carolina. He graduated from Duke University and Duke University School of Medicine. He spent 14 years in private practice in Cave City, Kentucky, then moved to New Bern in 1971, where he practiced for 46 years. During his career, Dr. Ayers served as Adjunct Clinical Faculty at Duke University School of Medicine and at East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine. He cherished his work as a physician and was privileged to care for patients until his retirement at age 87 from CarolinaEast Internal Medicine. Many can attest to his gift as a diagnostician. His gentle bedside manner and healing hands touched thousands who were blessed to be in his care.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lynesa Laursen Ayers; sons David Lawrence Ayers (Teresa) of Jackson, Mississippi, and John Coleman Ayers (Anna Callon) of Washington, DC; and daughter Karen Dunn Lancaster (Marshall) of Silver Spring, Maryland. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Sarah Elizabeth Ayers, John D. Ayers, Coleman Ayers, David Ayers, Laursen Victoria Lancaster and Anna Page

Lancaster. He leaves behind one sister, Donna Ayers Batten and husband, John of Nichols, South Carolina.

His long and fulfilling life was enhanced by the people he encountered along his journey, and were all enriched by his impact on their lives. While he loved to travel, especially to the Yorkshire Dales of England and the Coast of Maine, he most enjoyed sitting on his own back patio watching the flowers grow, listening to the birds sing, and raising a glass with friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. in the Cotten Funeral Home chapel. Services will be led by Pastor Mike Bostian, Chaplain of CarolinaEast Medical Center, and Dr. Steve Simpson, Senior Pastor of River Bend Baptist Church, where Dr. Ayers was a member. Burial will follow on Monday, May 27 at 1 p.m. in the cemetery of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Nichols, South Carolina.

The family is grateful for the loving friendships of his pallbearers; J. Matthew Smith, MD, David McKeon, Robert Arthur, Jerry Midyette, Andre Dixon, Ray Herring and Bob Lee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund at CarolinaEast Medical Center, 2000 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, North Carolina, 28561 or to Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1950 Mount Olive Church Road, Nichols, South Carolina 29581.

