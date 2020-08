Or Copy this URL to Share

John David Wade, 77, of New Bern, died on Aug. 10, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Sean Wade of New Bern; daughters, Kathleen E. Sable of Newport and Casey Morand of New Bern; brother, Jimmy Wade of Barnegat, N.J.; sister, Margaret Prevete of Dumont, N.J.; and two grandchildren.

No funeral services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



