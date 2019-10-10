John Edward Dawson

Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queens Chapel FWB Church
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Queens Chapel FWB Church
OVIEDO, Fla. - John Edward Dawson, 90, of 3213 Heirloom Rose Place, formerly of Vanceboro, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Oviedo Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Queens Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in the Dawson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will receive friends at 110 Maul Swamp Road, Vanceboro .
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
