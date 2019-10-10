OVIEDO, Fla. - John Edward Dawson, 90, of 3213 Heirloom Rose Place, formerly of Vanceboro, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Oviedo Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Queens Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in the Dawson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will receive friends at 110 Maul Swamp Road, Vanceboro .
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019