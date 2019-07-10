Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Burritt. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

ORIENTAL - John G. Burritt, 79, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center. After attending Rice University and Iowa Teachers College, John spent his career in Southern California. He taught Junior High science and later worked as an executive in the California Teachers Association. During numerous tropical vacations with Carolyn, John developed a passion for sailing, eventually acquiring their catamaran, Pelicanus, that he and Carolyn sailed from the Long Beach Marina. Retirement allowed John and Carolyn to move to the Back of the Beyond, better known as the outskirts of Oriental, North Carolina. This was a slower-paced environment where they could continue their sailing adventures and settle into a rural lifestyle. They also indulged in their zeal for road trips, driving many times cross-country to visit relatives and friends in California, as well as combing the country roads of North Carolina. John combined his interests in woodworking and sailing into the art of building wooden boats, eventually helping to teach boat building at the local community college. He is survived by two sons, Brian A. Burritt and wife Barbara, of Chula Vista, CA, James Burritt and wife Ida, of San Clemente, CA; and two grandchildren, Alexander Burritt and Stephanie Burritt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Burritt. The family will receive friends at Pollock-Best Funeral Home 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Online condolences may be directed to







ORIENTAL - John G. Burritt, 79, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center. After attending Rice University and Iowa Teachers College, John spent his career in Southern California. He taught Junior High science and later worked as an executive in the California Teachers Association. During numerous tropical vacations with Carolyn, John developed a passion for sailing, eventually acquiring their catamaran, Pelicanus, that he and Carolyn sailed from the Long Beach Marina. Retirement allowed John and Carolyn to move to the Back of the Beyond, better known as the outskirts of Oriental, North Carolina. This was a slower-paced environment where they could continue their sailing adventures and settle into a rural lifestyle. They also indulged in their zeal for road trips, driving many times cross-country to visit relatives and friends in California, as well as combing the country roads of North Carolina. John combined his interests in woodworking and sailing into the art of building wooden boats, eventually helping to teach boat building at the local community college. He is survived by two sons, Brian A. Burritt and wife Barbara, of Chula Vista, CA, James Burritt and wife Ida, of San Clemente, CA; and two grandchildren, Alexander Burritt and Stephanie Burritt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Burritt. The family will receive friends at Pollock-Best Funeral Home 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com Published in Sun Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close