ORIENTAL - John G. Burritt, 79, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center. After attending Rice University and Iowa Teachers College, John spent his career in Southern California. He taught Junior High science and later worked as an executive in the California Teachers Association. During numerous tropical vacations with Carolyn, John developed a passion for sailing, eventually acquiring their catamaran, Pelicanus, that he and Carolyn sailed from the Long Beach Marina. Retirement allowed John and Carolyn to move to the Back of the Beyond, better known as the outskirts of Oriental, North Carolina. This was a slower-paced environment where they could continue their sailing adventures and settle into a rural lifestyle. They also indulged in their zeal for road trips, driving many times cross-country to visit relatives and friends in California, as well as combing the country roads of North Carolina. John combined his interests in woodworking and sailing into the art of building wooden boats, eventually helping to teach boat building at the local community college. He is survived by two sons, Brian A. Burritt and wife Barbara, of Chula Vista, CA, James Burritt and wife Ida, of San Clemente, CA; and two grandchildren, Alexander Burritt and Stephanie Burritt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Burritt. The family will receive friends at Pollock-Best Funeral Home 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com
Published in Sun Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019