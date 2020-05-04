John Henry Brown III, 32, of Havelock, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.
Published in Sun Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020