1/
John Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lee, 64, a native of Havelock, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at his residence, 2529 W Catawba Drive, Harvey, La.
His service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, La. Burial will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery, Slidell, La.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Lee of Harvey, La.; three sons, Javon Lee of Clemmons, Hondo Jarman of Havelock, John Morgan Lee III of Lafayette, La.; one daughter, Jordan Lee of Harvey, La.; five grandchildren, two brothers, Alvin West Sr. and Wilson Lee, both of Havelock; one sister, Melvina Vonda Lee of Concord.
The link to view the service is www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Local announcement by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved