John Lee, 64, a native of Havelock, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at his residence, 2529 W Catawba Drive, Harvey, La.
His service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, La. Burial will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery, Slidell, La.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Lee of Harvey, La.; three sons, Javon Lee of Clemmons, Hondo Jarman of Havelock, John Morgan Lee III of Lafayette, La.; one daughter, Jordan Lee of Harvey, La.; five grandchildren, two brothers, Alvin West Sr. and Wilson Lee, both of Havelock; one sister, Melvina Vonda Lee of Concord.
The link to view the service is www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Local announcement by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.