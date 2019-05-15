Sept. 28, 1946- May 14, 2019
John "boy" was loved and adored by many people, especially by the love of his life for 52 years, Barbara Adams Ives; his three girls, Elkie Brabble (Dwayne) of New Bern, Keisha Stahl (Mike) of New Bern and Kelly Flynn (Chris) of Hampstead; his grandchildren, Adrienne Stahl Turner (Taylor), Blaize Brabble, Houston Brabble, Luke, Kate, and Samuel John Flynn; great granddaughter, Eleanor Reese Turner; and sister, Linda Tyndall (Pat) of Winterville.
Born in 1946 in Kinston , he later moved to New Bern in 1978. John was a Barber by trade until joining the Air Force in which he served 4 years active duty and 8 years in the Marine Reserves. He was crew chief on aircraft and was put on flying status with air defense command AEWNC. He was sent to Laos and Cambodia on secret air missions during the Vietnam War. John worked at Cherry Point for 16yrs. as a metal smith and also started two businesses - DustBusters Cleaning Service and K-BEK waste disposal.
The family will receive friends 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home and other times at the family home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Pollock-Best Chapel with Pastors Cal Langford and David Cauley officiating. Burial, with US Air Force Honors will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest. com.
John was known as a great friend, told hilarious stories and loved his family and most of all his love for Jesus. He was a life member of the VFW in Vanceboro.
Published in Sun Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019