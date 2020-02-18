Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Ruth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 16, 1974 – February 14, 2020

John M. Ruth Jr. went to his home in heaven on Feb. 14, 2020.

Beloved son of John and Asuncion Ruth.

Beloved grandson of Josephine and the late Jack V. Ruth and Marilyn and the late Edward Kraemer.

Survived by his soulmate Jessica and infant son, Jaxon Edward.

He is also survived by his brother Edward Ruth and wife Heather; sister Natalie Ritter and husband Erik and beloved uncle to Zachary Ritter, Bailey Evelyn Ruth and Alexander J. Ruth; several aunts, uncles and cousins in Ohio; and half-brothers, Kalae and Kawika Echiverri.

He was a great friend to many in Eastern NC. He loved NASCAR, surfing and enjoyed a hard day's work.

Service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the college fund for Jaxon c/o John M. Ruth, 203 Sweet Briar Lane, Havelock, NC 28532.



