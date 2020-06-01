John Michael Martin, 69, of Atlantic, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife Sue.
The family will have a private service due to the constraints of the covid 19 pandemic.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc., Beaufort.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.