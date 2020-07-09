1/1
John Millard Lancaster
VANCEBORO - Mr. John Millard Lancaster, Jr., 83, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
The funeral service will be conducted by his nephew Rev. Paul Lancaster and Rev. Billy Hacker on Saturday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. Burial will follow in Juniper Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Lancaster was born in Craven Co. and served in the US Army. For a number of years he was employed as a truck driver and mechanic. John's love was working, riding his motorcycle with the Gold Wings Club, and spending time with his family.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lula Lancaster; infant son, Tony Lancaster; sisters, Mary Alice Humphrey, and Doris Ann Hudson; brothers, Fred Lancaster, and Willie Lancaster; mother-in-law, Sallie Belle Wiggins; and brother-in-law, Donald Earl Wiggins; sister-in-law, LaRue Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ellen W. Lancaster; son, Danny Lancaster and wife, Lynn, of New Bern; daughter, Sandra Nobles and husband, Troy, of Vanceboro; brother, Thomas Lancaster and wife, Diane, of Bladenboro, NC; sister-in-law, Paula Odham of New Bern; grandchildren, Branden Bloomberg and wife, Rachel, of New Bern; Amanda Smyer and husband, Brian, of Vanceboro; Steven Lancaster of Wilmington; Jonathan Fulcher and wife, Emily, of New Bern; Robbie Nobles and wife, Kelli, of Vanceboro; and Logan Nobles of Vanceboro; and Ruby Lancaster of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren; Andrew, Shilen, Liam, Kerri, Nina and Alyssa; great-great-grandchild, Carter; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro and at other times at the home of his daughter, Sandra Nobles.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
