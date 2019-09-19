John P. "Johnny" Fletcher, 54, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 after suffering from Sarcomatoid carcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer. Johnny was a loving son, husband, brother and step-father and loved being with his family. He was a rabid Carolina Panthers fan, as well as NASCAR. His favorite drivers were #3 and #8. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting with his granddaddy. Johnny was employed with Super Tire for over 20 years, and was a friend to all who knew him.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations with the funeral to follow at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Ray Penwell officiating, in the Pollock~Best Chapel. Burial will be 4:00 PM at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. Those wishing to offer condolences and words of hope may visit www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the family to help offset expenses at 2015 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560. The family would like to thank all the staff at Carolina East Medical Center for all their attention, care and love during Johnny's stay.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Wendy Jane Fletcher, of Havelock; his mother, Terry Fletcher Walker, of New Bern; step-sons, Jesse Jones of Faribault, MN; Jonathan Hurley, of Havelock; and his step-daughter, Kari Hurley, of Elizabeth City. He also leaves behind his sister, Leigh Anne Fletcher, of New Bern; his brother, David B. Randall, of New Bern; step-brother, Michael C. Walker, of New Bern; step-sisters, Sharon Walker-Gulledge (Glen), of Saucier, MS; Kelly Ann Walker, of Gulfport, MS; and Terri Lee Walker, of Eastpointe, MI; along with his aunt Donna Gordon (Lee), of Newport; and 1 niece, 2 nephews and many cousins.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Fletcher Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019