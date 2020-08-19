John Patrick Lynch Sr., born September 25, 1936, passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Ann Lynch (née Califano) and His children, Patrick (Cecelia), Lori Ann (Rick) Prill, Maureen (Robert) Burke, Dr. John Jr (Kristen) and daughter to his heart, Susan (Jean) Monaco. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with 2 on the way and siblings: Kathleen Damers, Patsy LaConti (predeceased), Maureen Burk (predeceased), Peggy Urban, Jerry Lynch, Edna Burke and Tom Lynch.
John was born in Manhattan, NY to Patrick and Johanna Lynch (predeceased) in 1936 and he spent most of his childhood growing up in Congers, NY. Once married, John and Carol Ann settled predominantly in Massapequa, NY where they raised their family before moving to Nissequogue, NY in 1980. There John was a pillar of the community and a proud business owner of 111 Deli where he worked side by side with his oldest son Patrick for 30 years. John and Carol Ann then retired to Culpeper, VA in 2000 where they lived until finally settling in New Bern, NC in 2017.
John enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He loved the big holidays when the family would get together. He was the go-to man for advice whether you were family or friend. He had so much knowledge and he shared it with everyone who asked. John never turned away from a good conversation.
John was a devoted father and husband. He was a man of character, wisdom and intellect. He was a successful business owner and land developer. However, his greatest accomplishment was his family, who will proudly honor his legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: WWW.RCSNEWBERN.COM