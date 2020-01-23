Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Clay. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Service & Crematory 605 Country Club Drive Greenville , NC 27834 (252)-752-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

WASHINGTON, N.C. – John Paul Clay, 63, retired deputy sheriff with Craven County, died on January 21 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Portsmouth, VA to George Bernard Clay and his wife, Mary Ann Nobel. He attended school in Norfolk, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, and New Bern, NC. He worked for NCDOT for 28 years before pursuing his life's dream of service in law enforcement with the Craven County Sheriff's Department. He started as a road deputy earning promotion to investigator and sergeant over EOMP, but his favorite position was serving as the SRO at West Craven High School. He made a lasting impression on many students and staff as witnessed by the outpouring of love and support during his illness. He also served as scoutmaster of Troop 197 and continued his involvement with youth teaching driver's education for Jordan Driving School after his retirement from law enforcement. He was also involved with the providing guided hunts. He and his wife had recently retired to Tranter's Creek in Washington NC.

He is survived by his wife, Annette "Wendi" Clay; daughter, Melissa Jo Clay; son, Michael Jason Ireland and wife, April; mother, Mary Ann Clay; brother, Michael Clay; sister, Helen "Cookie" Burkhalter and husband, Kurt; three beloved grandchildren, Jason, Bryson, and Caroline; nephew, Michael Burkhalter; grand-niece, Eleanor Burkhalter; and many other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kim Trejo for her caring service as John's hospice nurse.

Funeral services will be held at Spring Garden Baptist Church, 650 Spring Garden Road, New Bern, NC 28562 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00pm. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Spring Garden Baptist Church Building Fund or a local animal rescue organization.

